Mayor Ken Welch to speak Thursday on recent resignations

Welch is expected to speak at 11 a.m. at the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Following the resignations of two of St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch's executive team members, he will speak Thursday in a planned news conference.

Welch is expected to speak at 11 a.m. at the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Nearly one week ago, St. Petersburg's Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave by Welch. Her resignation will be effective on Sept. 9.

This comes after a spokeswoman she supervised resigned on Thursday, citing a "hostile work environment." The spokeswoman, Communications Director Janelle Taylor, "made serious allegations against her supervisor, Deputy Mayor Owens," the city wrote in an email.

After Taylor's resignation, Welch contacted human resources to begin a thorough review of Owens. This will no longer be necessary in light of her resignation, the mayor's office said.