St. Pete officials tour renovated homes repaired by Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay

St. Petersburg Mayor Welch walked through a home that received $29,000 worth of improvements from Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and other city officials toured a recently renovated home Monday afternoon in the southern part of the area.

The home, along with other renovated houses, was completed by Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, which has invested more than $1.1 million dollars since 2022 to make necessary repairs to five homes in south St. Pete, the organization said in a news release.

Welch and Councilmember John Muhammad toured a home that received $29,000 worth of improvement from RTTB after the woman who lived there said she could not make the repairs in the home.

“Our administration is focused on Housing Opportunities for All, including existing homeowners,” Welch said in a statement. “We are grateful for the renovation efforts of Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay so that residents can have healthy and safe places to live.

"Their expertise and compassion have brought about transformative changes for residents—our shared commitment fosters a thriving community where every St. Petersburg homeowner can flourish.”

The news release adds that the Duke Energy Foundation contributed a check for $75,000 to make sure RTTB continues its efforts in repairing south St. Pete homes.

“We want customers to know we will be there for them when they need us most,” Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas said in a statement. “We are grateful to continue our collaboration with Rebuilding Together on ways we can assist our most vulnerable customers as they repair and rebuild their lives.”

The organization said they do not charge any homeowners for repairs. RTTB will continue to address the needs of homeowners, their families and south St. Pete neighborhoods.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Welch, Council Member Muhammad, Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby’s office, and Duke Energy Foundation for taking the time to visit and witness firsthand the impact of our work in St. Petersburg,” Board President for RTTB Jerry Mason said in a statement. “Their presence not only validates our efforts but also demonstrates their unwavering commitment to understanding the needs of hardworking people.

"We are honored by their support and remain steadfast in our dedication to creating positive change and improving the lives of those we serve."