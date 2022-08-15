Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

The 27-year-old crashed into a guide rail, according to police.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard.

Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

His motorcycle continued to travel when, at some point, he was thrown from the bike.

Courson was taken to an area hospital for treatment of police called life-threatening injuries. He died Sunday, Aug. 14.