Police: Man shot and killed in St. Petersburg

Officers say they have not found the shooter.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg, police say.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Officers say they responded after hearing gunfire. When they arrived in the area, they found a man shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he died, police say.

The shooter has not been found.

Police say officers are still investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department's non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.