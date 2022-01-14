Woman on scooter injured in St. Petersburg crash

Drivers are asked to avoid 1st Avenue N. at 16th Street N.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman riding a scooter collided with a car near Tropicana Field, prompting a road closure in the area.

It happened Friday at 1st Avenue N. and 16th Street N., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic on westbound 1st Avenue N. is being diverted onto 13th Street N., police said. All of 16th Street N. is closed north to Burlington Avenue and south to Central Avenue.