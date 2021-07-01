COVID-19 concerns cancel 2021 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

The announcement from the city comes in the same week it said it had to cancel the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's only one week into 2021 and COVID-19 concerns have already canceled the number one sand sculpting festival in the Sunshine State.

The City of Clearwater announced Thursday the 2021 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival was canceled.

“Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is unable to take place in April,” Lisa Chandler, Sugar Sand Festival founder and organizer said. “We will continue to keep you informed and look forward to creating another ‘sandtastic’ event in 2022.”

More information can be found online.

The announcement from the city comes in the same week it said it had to cancel the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival.

Due to the increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual @Pier60SugarSand will not be held in 2021. We know this may come as a big disappointment to many, but the health and safety of everyone is a top priority.



➡️ Details: https://t.co/nAVHsnDMxp pic.twitter.com/u1fY1hv7X5 — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) January 7, 2021

What other people are reading right now:

