COVID-19 concerns cancel 2021 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's only one week into 2021 and COVID-19 concerns have already canceled the number one sand sculpting festival in the Sunshine State.
The City of Clearwater announced Thursday the 2021 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival was canceled.
“Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is unable to take place in April,” Lisa Chandler, Sugar Sand Festival founder and organizer said. “We will continue to keep you informed and look forward to creating another ‘sandtastic’ event in 2022.”
More information can be found online.
The announcement from the city comes in the same week it said it had to cancel the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival.
