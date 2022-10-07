Taste of the Beaches returns to the Tampa Bay area

The week-long "taste tour" kicks off Saturday, Oct. 8.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Hope you're hungry, Tampa Bay! The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its week-long event Taste of the Beaches, kicking off this Saturday.

More than 40 restaurants across Pinellas County are participating in this "must-attend food event," with each offering their "signature taste" at an affordable price. Taste of the Beaches runs from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14.

Tickets for Taste of the Beaches are $10 per ticket, with each one counting for one "taste" per restaurant — so if you and your friends want to do a true tour, you'll want to grab multiple tickets each. And some of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to the PARC Center for Disabilities and for Hurricane Ian relief.

You can purchase tickets online here and at the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. For more information and what's on the menu in each restaurant, click here. Event organizers encourage people to check each restaurant's hours before they visit.

Here are some of the restaurants participating in Taste of the Beaches: