Man charged with hitting, killing woman while under the influence in Treasure Island

Investigators say Mark Walters, 55, was under the influence when he veered off the road and killed a woman walking on the sidewalk.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says one woman is dead after she was hit by a driver under the influence in Treasure Island.

Investigators say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the west side of Gulf Boulevard.

Andrea Hamilton, 46, was walking northbound on the sidewalk when she was hit by Mark Walters, 55, who was driving southbound when he veered off the road, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Hamilton was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Walters reportedly showed signs of impairment during the investigation and is charged with one count of DUI manslaughter. He has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail with a bond set at $20,000.

Walters has been arrested three other times in Pinellas County on domestic battery charges.