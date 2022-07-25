x
Pinellas County

Overturned car slows traffic on US 19 in Clearwater

The crash happened Monday morning in the southbound lanes.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Watch for slow-moving traffic on U.S. Highway 19 following a crash involving an overturned car, police said.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Drew Street. Drivers in the area should expect delays, according to a tweet from the Clearwater Police Department.

Data from a traffic map show a backup building from Drew Street north to Sunset Point Road. Traffic in the northbound lanes appears to be flowing normally, with drivers past the crash able to travel at normal speeds.

There are no other significant crashes affecting drivers in Pinellas County during the morning rush.

