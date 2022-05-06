Woman struck and killed in Tarpon Springs car crash, FHP says

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A crash involving two cars in Tarpon Springs resulted in a 46-year-old woman walking on the side of the road being struck and killed, the Florida High Patrol said in a news release.
The car crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.
FHP says a 24-year-old woman was driving northbound on Oakmont Avenue, south of Anclote Boulevard when she didn't make a complete stop at the intersection and hit another car that was driven by a 51-year-old woman.
The 51-year-old woman's car spun after being hit and then struck the woman walking on the side of the road, the news release said.
The 42-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital and reportedly died from injuries she suffered from the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.