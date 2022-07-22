Young boy dead after apparent accidental shooting in St. Petersburg

Police were able to confirm a boy under the age of 12 was found dead at the scene.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A young boy is dead after being shot Thursday in St. Petersburg, police report.

At 5 p.m., officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call of a child shot in an apartment at the Reserve at Lynn Lake Pointe.

Police were able to confirm a boy under the age of 12 was found dead at the scene.

"It is very early in the investigation, but preliminary indications are that the shooting was accidental," the agency explains in a media alert.

There was an adult and three teens in the apartment at the same time of the shooting, police report. Investigators are working to figure out who exactly owned the gun.