Police search for man accused of deadly Sarasota shooting

Authorities say the man is armed and dangerous.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police say they've issued an arrest warrant for a man that is accused of shooting and killing someone early Thursday morning in Sarasota.

According to authorities, Johnny Evans, 22, is wanted in connection to the murder. Police say just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 6, Evans shot a man off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near N Osprey Avenue in Sarasota.

The man would later die from his injuries, according to police.