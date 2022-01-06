Police search for man accused of deadly Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police say they've issued an arrest warrant for a man that is accused of shooting and killing someone early Thursday morning in Sarasota.
According to authorities, Johnny Evans, 22, is wanted in connection to the murder. Police say just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 6, Evans shot a man off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near N Osprey Avenue in Sarasota.
The man would later die from his injuries, according to police.
Evans is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.