Largo man convicted for assaulting officers during Capitol riot regrets what he did, lawyer says

Robert Palmer was sentenced to five years behind bars. His lawyer says he now believes he was misled by people in power.

LARGO, Fla. — Florida has more people involved in federal cases regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol than any other state, according to the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

Some of those people are already in jail while others are still wanted by the FBI.

More than 700 people have been arrested for the riot. At least 16 of those people are from the Tampa Bay area, including Robert Palmer.

The Largo native was sentenced to five years in prison for assault on law enforcement with a dangerous weapon. Investigators said Palmer repeatedly assaulted police attempting to defend the U.S. Capitol Building from a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump by throwing a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at them.

"His biggest regret is what he did on the steps of the US Capitol," said his attorney, Bjorn Brunvand.

Palmer wrote a handwritten apology to the judge admitting his role in the riot and saying he was misled by people in power claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

"He feels he was lied to by Trump, Giuliani and by the other people that presented that to the public," added Brunvand.

Tampa Congresswoman Kathy Castor was there when rioters stormed the capitol. She shared her reflection Thursday via Zoom.

"Police officers were violently attacked, five of them died as a result. We came to the brink of the overthrow of our government," she said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had this take:

"The DC/New York media, this is their Christmas. They're going to take this and milk this as a way to smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump."





Gov. DeSantis asked about commemorating events of Jan. 6 today says the coverage is "Christmas" for media and he won't be watching because it's "nauseating." Doesn't agree it was an insurrection or that an attack on the seat of democracy should be compared to 9/11.

The FBI is still searching for 350 people they say were involved in the attacks including Jonathan Pollock from Lakeland, Florida. He's wanted for assault on law enforcement. You can watch video of him below: