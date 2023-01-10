2 people responsible for stolen car chase that resulted in Tampa crash, deputies say

Authorities say they tried to pull over two fleeing felons driving a silver car that was stolen out of Polk County.

TAMPA, Fla. — A stolen car chase that began Tuesday in the Polk City area ended with the car rolling over near downtown Tampa, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

At around 5:09 p.m., deputies say they, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, tried to pull over two fleeing felons driving a silver car that was stolen out of Polk County.

The people in the stolen car reportedly then made their way in the emergency lanes of westbound Interstate-4 toward Interstate-275 into Hillsborough County with deputies and troopers in pursuit trying to catch them.

The chase concluded at about 5:39 p.m. when the stolen car exited the interstate at Jefferson Street in Tampa and rolled over while hitting another car in the process, deputies say.

Authorities say there were no significant injuries to the drivers in the stolen car and the person in the other car that was struck. There was also no PIT maneuver attempted by the deputy chasing the stolen car.