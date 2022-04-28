Car caught on fire in crash leaving 1 person dead

The person has not yet been identified.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A driver was killed after losing control around a curve and crashing into a car going the other direction Wednesday night in Davenport.

The driver's car burst into flames.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Pine Tree Trail.

"Detectives are continuing their efforts to identify the deceased driver," the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in an email.

Investigators say the unidentified person was driving a 2001 Honda sedan south when it collided with a northbound 2011 Nissan Juke.

Nobody else was in the Honda.

The 26-year-old Davenport man driving the Nissan was taken to the hospital, as were his two passengers. All three were treated and released.