Car caught on fire in crash leaving 1 person dead

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A driver was killed after losing control around a curve and crashing into a car going the other direction Wednesday night in Davenport.
The driver's car burst into flames.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Pine Tree Trail.
"Detectives are continuing their efforts to identify the deceased driver," the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in an email.
Investigators say the unidentified person was driving a 2001 Honda sedan south when it collided with a northbound 2011 Nissan Juke.
Nobody else was in the Honda.
The 26-year-old Davenport man driving the Nissan was taken to the hospital, as were his two passengers. All three were treated and released.
Pine Tree Trail was shut down for about four hours as part of the investigation.