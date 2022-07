Few details about the fire have been released.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A mobile home fire early Tuesday morning in Davenport claimed the life of one person, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Officials said they received a call around 5:15 a.m. about a fire at a mobile home located on Redgrave Road near Hilliard Lane.

Fire rescue confirmed one person died as a result of the fire.