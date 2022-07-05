Fireworks may have caused July 4 house fire in Sarasota, sheriff's office says

Everyone who lived in the home is safe, deputies said.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Fireworks may be to blame for a home going up in flames on Independence Day in Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Ashley Parkway near Ashley Court in Sarasota, deputies said.

Fire crews were called in to battle the blaze and the sheriff's office was called to assist, the agency said.

Firefighters actively worked for hours to put out the fire. The fire is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office said fireworks may have been the cause.

Everyone who lived inside the home is safe, deputies said.