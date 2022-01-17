Deputies: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Polk County

Two people were confirmed dead by the sheriff's office, though their relationship is unclear.

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say "appears" to be a murder-suicide.

Deputies were dispatched at around 9:16 pm. on reports of a person shot in the area of Bailey Road in Mulberry, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said.

Two people were confirmed dead by the sheriff's office.

Deputies say it's not clear what kind of relationship the two people had.

No other information was immediately released.