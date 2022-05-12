'She was so happy': Family remembers woman killed in Winter Haven hit-and-run crash

Kelly Hagan's husband says the driver of the car didn't stop once after hitting her.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Kelly Hagan, 59, was hit and killed crossing the road in Winter Haven on Sunday night on North Lake Howard Drive. State troopers are still searching for the driver responsible.

Kelly's husband, Harold Hagan, was there when it happened. He says they were hanging out by the lake with some of their friends.

“That car had to have been going 60 miles per hour and it hit her so hard it knocked her out of her shoes," he said.

Kelly's daughter, Ashley Grabowski, said six months ago, her brother was hit and killed by a car. She said losing her mother to a similar incident has been unimaginable.

“She had so many things to continue doing and she was so happy and to just take that from somebody, it's not fair," Grabowski said.

Grabowski and Harold said Kelly was an incredible person.

“She did a lot growing up, she would pretty much take in any kid that needed a meal or a roof over their head," Grabowski said.

If you want to help the family as they plan her funeral, you can find their GoFundMe here.