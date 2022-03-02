Body found in submerged car believed to be missing Lakeland woman, family says

The Polk County Sheriff's Office did not identify the body found but said the car is associated with Margaret "Jan" Smith, who's been missing since April 2021.

LAKELAND, Fla. — While the Polk County Sheriff's Office continues efforts to confirm the identity of the body found Wednesday in a retention pond, family members of Margaret "Jan" Smith told authorities it is her.

The sheriff's office confirmed the car is associated with the 59-year-old woman, who was reported missing on April 4, 2021. Members of the YouTube group "Adventures with Purpose" were able to locate the missing car, the agency said.

"This was a tragic accident, and our prayers are with the family. We're grateful for "Adventures with Purpose" working with us in locating the vehicle," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

Deputies responded to the area near Victoria Road near the intersection of Grady Mock Road and Old Polk City around 10:33 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a car was found submerged in a retention pond.

The sheriff's office said Smith had been involved in a minor crash at Socrum Loop Road North and Old Polk City Road the night she went missing.

She had driven west from the crash scene but had eventually turned around because the Kia was discovered in a retention pond north of the crash scene, investigators said.

With the information about the crash, the "Adventures with Purpose" group made one last attempt at one of several retention ponds around the Hunters Crossing subdivision and located it underwater near the middle of the pond where it was 7-feet deep.

Smith's daughter, Marley Shupe, said she was supposed to pick her up from work on Feb. 2, but she never came.

"It upsets me because she was my mother, and I did hold out a little bit of hope that she was still alive," Shupe said.

Smith's sister, Vera Shupe, said another family member who had been watching "Adventures with Purpose" reached out to the group for help in locating her. She says she feels a sense of closure.