Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say

Police said family members told them the mother had possibly been "experiencing mental health issues" in the days leading up to the car's submersion.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police.

The car was found early on Dec. 30 submerged in Lake Wire.

Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.

Divers noticed the front driver's side window down and found at least one adult inside. The two children were also located inside the car.

From the beginning of their investigation, police said they believed the car didn't end up submerged as a result of a traffic crash, citing there were no obvious signs of trauma on the bodies of the woman and the two boys.

Detectives said family members told them Zamora may have been "experiencing mental health issues" in the days leading up to the car's submersion.

Police said it's still unclear why Zamora and her two children were in Lakeland that morning. The investigation is still ongoing, the agency added.