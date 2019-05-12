LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland police officer was found unresponsive in his patrol car on Wednesday.

Police said they believe it was a medical incident and there was no criminal activity.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

RELATED: Forgotten African American graves could be buried at MacDill Air Force Base

RELATED: Lakeland Linder Airport could soon become an option for Tampa Bay travelers

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter