North Central Landfill contract worker dies after 'tragic accident'

The cause of death is still unknown

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 43-year-old man died Friday evening at the North Central Landfill, Polk County leaders state in a news release.

Shortly after 5 pm, Polk County Fire Rescue was called to the North Central Landfill along with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the call, the landfill was closed for the day and employees were going through their daily closing procedures, the release reports.

Aaron Henderson, who was a traffic control contract employee at the landfill, died. The specific cause of death is still unknown.

“Last night’s incident was a tragic accident,” Board Chair Martha Santiago said in a statement. “Our Board asks that you keep the family and friends of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers.”

This is the first death at the North Central Landfill, county leaders say.

“The Landfill is a dynamic, industrial environment with movement of hundreds of trucks coming to unload and heavy equipment at the Landfill all day long,” County Manager Bill Beasley said in a statement. “We have never experienced anything like this here.”

This death comes just weeks shy of Polk County leaders making changes to resolve the issue of irregular and delayed trash pickups in parts of the county.

In February, Polk County reached an agreement with its contracted waste haul to operate under an emergency plan, FCC Environmental Services, The plan will exist under the local state of emergency previously declared by the Board of County Commissioners.