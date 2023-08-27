Polk County Sheriff to speak on apparent double murder-suicide involving mother and her 2 kids

Deputies say the incident occurred early Sunday afternoon in the Waverly area of Lake Wales.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will deliver an update regarding a double-murder suicide on Sunday.

Judd will provide preliminary information on an apparent double murder of two children by their mother and her death by suicide that happened shortly after.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the incident occurred early Sunday afternoon in the Waverly area of Lake Wales.

Judd is scheduled to give a news conference at 5 p.m. at the Polk County Sheriff's Office Southeast District Office near Lake Wales.