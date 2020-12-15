Polk County Schools temporarily suspends athletic programs because of COVID-19

All practices and competitions are canceled until Jan. 4, 2021.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As coronavirus cases across Tampa Bay and in Polk County continue to rise, county school leaders are suspending all athletic programs until the beginning of next year.

Despite precautions taken at the beginning of the school year to safeguard against COVID-19, school leaders say more than 50 student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus in "recent weeks."

“We have reached this decision in close collaboration with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in our county. We must do everything we can to limit exposure and safeguard our students and community,” Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said.

Senior Coordinator of Athletics Dan Talbot says the suspension of athletic activities is effective immediately. All practices and competitions are canceled through Jan. 4, 2021.

“We will monitor the number of cases in our community throughout the winter break and will keep our community updated,” Talbot said. “We plan to restart our athletics programs on Jan. 4. We are pausing athletics to do our part in slowing the spread."

At the start of the 2020-21 school year, Polk County School leaders implemented the following precautions in its athletics programs:

Limited attendance at athletic competitions to allow for social distancing.

Required spectators to wear face coverings.

Posted signs at athletic venues reminding spectators not to attend athletic events if they are experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

Required student-athletes and coaches to wear face coverings and practice social distancing as much as possible during practices and competitions.

Required equipment to be more frequently sanitized.

“It’s important to remember that our schools are a reflection of what’s happening in the community," said Scott Sjoblom, COVID response section chief with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. "Case counts are rising throughout our county. This is a time to be extra vigilant. Suspending athletics is one more measure we can take to protect one another from this virus.”

According to the state's county report for Dec. 14, 3,576 out of 31,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Polk County have been added in the last two weeks. And, the county has seen percent positive rates ranging from 7.86 percent to 10.42 percent in that time.

