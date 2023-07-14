Semi truck collides with train in Lakeland

Eastbound lanes of Memorial Highway are closed at this time.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A collision between a semi-truck and Amtrak train is under investigation in Lakeland Friday evening.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. at East Memorial Highway and East Lake Parker Drive, a spokesperson for the Lakeland Fire Department said. Eastbound lanes of Memorial Highway were closed while first responders assessed the collision.

Amtrak Train 92's leading locomotive went off the rails after the collision, Amtrak said in a statement Friday. There were 166 passengers and 10 crew members on the train. Following the crash, they were moved to a shelter, Amtrak said. Train 92 travels from Miami daily.

There are no reports of serious injuries at this time.