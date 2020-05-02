RIVERVIEW, Fla — It wasn’t loaded, but a .22 caliber pistol was found in a student's car at Riverview High School, deputies say.
According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Keshaad Simpson was arrested Wednesday for possession of a weapon on school property.
Deputies say the 18-year-old was bragging about having a gun in his car, and another student told the resource deputy. School administrators were there when deputies searched the car and found the pistol behind the driver’s seat, the release states.
The sheriff’s office says no ammunition was found, but deputies also seized some drug paraphernalia.
“I commend the student who had the courage to speak up and notify their school resource deputy to potential danger on campus," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
"Loaded or not, bringing a weapon of any kind to one of our Hillsborough County schools will not be tolerated.”
