1 person dead in Sarasota crash; South Lockwood Ridge Road temporarily shutdown, deputies say

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes to avoid the area of the crash.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a person died in a car crash in Sarasota at 7:04 p.m. Sunday.

The crash occurred in the area of South Lockwood Ridge Road and Maiden Lane and deputies say that the sheriff's office will be working with the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the incident.

Due to the crash, South Lockwood Ridge Road will be shut down temporarily in both directions for the duration of the investigation, the news release mentioned. Current southbound traffic is being turned around at the scene and northbound traffic is being diverted onto Maiden Lane.

Drivers are reportedly asked to take alternative routes to avoid the area of the crash.