x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Woman killed in officer-involved crash in Coconut Creek, deputies say

Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved.
Credit: aceshot - stock.adobe.com
File image of caution tape at scene of car crash.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday.

Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

A woman in the other vehicle was brought to the hospital, where she died. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office didn't provide any other information.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'No swim' advisory lifted for Sarasota County beaches

Before You Leave, Check This Out