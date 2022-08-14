Woman killed in officer-involved crash in Coconut Creek, deputies say

Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday.

Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

A woman in the other vehicle was brought to the hospital, where she died. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.