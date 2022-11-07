Bicyclist killed after collision with dump truck in Sarasota

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact police.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Sarasota man was killed when his bicycle collided with a dump truck early Tuesday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police said the man was riding his bicycle northbound on Pineapple Avenue and approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard. The dump truck entered the intersection traveling westbound on Ringling Boulevard.

At that point, the bicyclist and dump truck collided. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained from the crash.

Police said the dump truck driver stayed at the crash and cooperated with officers.