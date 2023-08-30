Boil water advisory in effect for Casey Key

Hurricane Idalia brought major flooding to Casey Key and other Sarasota County barrier islands.

SARASOTA, Fla. — As Casey Key residents return to their homes in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, it's important to know about some changes to the water supply.

While water has been restored to most homes on the island, a boil water advisory is in effect for residents of Casey Key.

Casey Key, along with most of Sarasota's other barrier islands, were evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought major flooding as it moved along Florida's Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some major roads in the area, including Manasota Key Road north of Blind Pass, remain closed. Residents are urged to drive with caution.

Casey Key roads are flooding. These photos are of Casey Key Road north of Blackburn Point Road and Manasota Key Road north of Blind Pass Road. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/9KsD9wIvhr — Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) August 30, 2023

As crews continue to asses facilities for storm impacts, Sarasota County will return to normal operations on Thursday, Aug. 31.

While some indoor sports facility reservations and libraries will reopen on Thursday, all outdoor recreation centers and natural resources will remain closed. Breeze bus routes have resumed in a limited capacity.

The John Ringling Causeway Bridge is open only to Bird Key and residents and business owners of Lido Key and St. Armands Key with documentation.