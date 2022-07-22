Firearms, battle axe found in Sarasota man's room after being arrested

Andrew Hendricks is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SARASOTA, Fla — Sarasota police officers were able to place a 31-year-old man under arrest after he reportedly pointed a short-barreled shotgun at another resident in his home Thursday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on S. Shore Drive on a report of a "special interest person," the police department said in a news release. Officers said no one was hurt when Andrew Hendricks allegedly pointed his gun at a person, and they were able to place him under arrest.

Authorities did not immediately confirm what the relationship to the other person in the home was.

After Hendricks was taken into custody, there was concern that his room could contain a "booby trap" and other explosive devices, the police department said.

A search warrant and a risk protection order were executed by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and two firearms, a battle axe and multiple rounds of ammunition were reportedly discovered inside the room.