Man arrested in connection to January murder

Darren Austrew is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Darren Austrew in connection with a woman's death earlier this year.

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman back in January 2022.

Darren Austrew, 26, was identified as a suspect before an investigation began into the death of a female found dead along Four Oaks Road, the sheriff's office said.

Through investigating, authorities believe Austrew assaulted the individual before killing her, the press release says. After uncovering the new details, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was able to place Austrew under arrest. He faces one charge of second-degree murder.

Back on Jan. 9, 2022, the woman's body was found with upper body trauma and they believed her death was "suspicious in nature."  However, deputies were unable to make an arrest.

Austrew's bond is set at $50,000.

