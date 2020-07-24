Deputies: Sarasota man to be charged in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti at Jewish temples

He was identified after the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released photos and video.

SARASOTA, Fla — Deputies are charging a 21-year-old Sarasota man in connection with recent anti-Semitic graffiti at two Jewish temples.

Detectives launched their investigation on April 2 when security cameras captured a man spray-painting multiple swastikas on exterior walls of Temple Emanu-El on McIntosh Road.

In similar incidents in the early-morning hours on July 15, a man was again seen in surveillance video spray painting several swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti at Temple Emanu-El as well as Temple Sinai on South Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

After releasing images and video, detectives say they were able to identify Vincent Martinez as the possible culprit. They say their investigation revealed Martinez used a nearby ATM shortly after the first incident wearing the same clothing seen in security footage.

Detectives also linked him to the second two incidents through cell phone records.

Martinez faces three counts of criminal mischief by defacing and damaging a Synagogue. He is currently at a secure medical facility pending his arrest on warrants issued Wednesday.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Martinez had been arrested. He is not in police custody. He is currently in a medical facility.

What other people are reading right now: