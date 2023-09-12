Wawa to celebrate opening of 2 new Florida stores with 10 days of free coffee

The first 100 customers through the door at each store on Sept. 14 will receive a free limited-edition “Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness" t-shirt.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Everyone's favorite hoagie-serving gas station is opening two new Florida locations this week.

Wawa is set to hold back-to-back ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Thursday, Sept. 14, for its brand-new stores in North Port and Port Charlotte — and guests get to celebrate with some exclusive freebies.

The first 100 customers through the door at each store on Sept. 14 will receive a free limited-edition “Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness" t-shirt. But don't worry if you're not able to grab a shirt — every single customer will get to enjoy 10 days of free coffee at each store from Sept. 14 through Sept. 24.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day, and since our first store opened, we’ve believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place,” Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s CEO, said in a statement. “Our associates deliver experiences and often create emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment, and we look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones in this wonderful community!”

The North Port Wawa will open at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at:

1055 Sun Market Place

North Port, FL 34288

The Port Charlotte Wawa will open at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at:

14560 Chancellor Boulevard

Port Charlotte, FL 33953

Wawa will also host a Hoagies for Heroes competition at each ribbon-cutting ceremony in an effort to recognize local first responders. Local law enforcement officers and first responders will compete against each other to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes.

The North Port Police Department will battle North Port Fire & Rescue at the North Port store while the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office will battle Charlotte County Fire & EMS at the Port Charlotte store.