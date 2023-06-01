North Port neighbors push back on Warm Mineral Springs Park renovation, development proposal

That new proposal includes a resort, condo-style residential area and a restaurant.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Neighbors and supporters of the Warm Mineral Springs Park have pushed against a new proposal from a developer that city of North Port leaders plans to take into consideration.

That new proposal, which was unsolicited, according to city officials includes a resort, residential area and restaurant. More than two dozen people gathered outside North Port City Hall for what they called a peaceful protest to oppose that proposal.

The residents said they're OK with the city entering into a private-partnership deal with developers but they want city leaders to pump the brakes and consider other alternatives to renovating the dilapidated buildings and developing the land around Warm Mineral Springs Park.

The private partner in question, the Warm Mineral Spring Development Group, wants to lease the 21-acre park for 99 years and develop the remaining 60 acres around it. Their plan would not only add a resort complex and condominium-style residences, but also a museum and a restaurant.

"So we are going to take the future 99-year stewardship of the Warm Mineral Springs and break it down to a period of 30 days? That seems rather irresponsible to do," Jeremy Bluvol said a person who lives North Port.

"They're essentially trying to turn it into Disneyland. The hotel-condo complex is really out of touch with the demographics and community setting here. It really doesn't make any sense," Jenna Slater, another North Port resident, said.

Neighbors want the city to stick to the original 2019 make-over plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park.

They say that plan was more community oriented with campgrounds, gardens, and event pavilions and takes into account the environmental concerns and ecological sensitivity of the area.

"Building on top of the spring and around it could impact the spring's shed and a bunch of other environmental issues that could potentially contribute to putting spring at risk," Bluvol said.

Compared to the previous plan, if the city goes with the Warm Mineral Spring Development Group's plan, it would be saving around $9 million and in addition attract more that the $1 million annual revenue it currently makes in tourism, according to city documents. Those against this particular proposal say that's a recipe for disaster.

"The spring is already at capacity most of the time. We don't need thousands of other individuals here coming and populating the area to overcrowd the spring," Bluvol said.

"None of that's in stone and again we haven't even agreed for them to be the vendor," Jerome Fletcher, city manager of North Port, said.

While Fletcher said every voice on the matter is valid, he has pushed back on the narrative that the city wants to jump on the first offer and has called for patience.

Fletcher met with the protesters outside city hall to answer their questions and shed more light on the city's goals. He said thought will go into every aspect of concern and towards getting the best deal for the community.

"We are now in the process where the licensed professionals, financial, architectural, engineering folks are all going to do their work and their due diligence to say, 'hey this is a good deal, this is the bad deal, you can do this, you can do that,' that's why you get the input from the experts to make your decisions," Fletcher said.

He said alongside environmental and historical considerations, leveraging on potential revenue, finding a cost-efficient deal and making sure it fits into zoning requirements would be key.

"For the residence of the city who don't want to pay more taxpayer dollars, we have an obligation to be innovative and creative," he said. "The public-private partnership allows us to remain as a partner in the process, and we would not give up something that we did not fully believe in it.

"If they were to come back and say for example we want to make it so that only out-of-state people can use it, that wouldn't go against our lease and our value system."

According to the city manager, any proposal that eventually gets to the table of city leaders for consideration after the open bid process would be one that builds on the spring's assets to the greater benefit of the community at large.

"Whether it is zip lining, whether it is the hotel, whether there's the spa, whether it is the wellness, you build on those factors so that people can have a better experience and use of it. It just has to be done thoughtfully," Fletcher said.

Protesting community members said they're not "anti-development," but the lack of varied options and the limited time frame available to duly scrutinize the options that do come in are unsettling.

"We believe in fixing the buildings around the Warm Mineral Springs but we just wanted to be done right," Bluvol said. "We do want to see it in the hands of a private partner that cares about the land, that has a connection to it and that is going ensure the future stewardship of it."

The bid process for proposals will be open for a 30-day period and along with public input, city leaders can call for changes and reviews before making a final decision.