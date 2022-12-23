Local nonprofit donates $1 million to rebuild North Port Boys and Girls Clubs

The building hasn't been useable because of holes in the roof and flood damage.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Three months after Hurricane Ian destroyed the North Port Boys and Girls Clubs, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation is pledging $1 million to help rebuild it.

Tarps are covering big gaping holes in the roof. There was also flood damage. The spot that once provided more than 450 kids and teens with programs to become better leaders has been forced to find other places to meet.

The foundation's president says it's time to help these families move on.

"We have to give these families hope. Just the other day, I had a professional from North Port come to my house to repair my A/C system. He, his three kids and their dog are living in his in-law's one-room home, so these families need hope,” the foundation’s President and CEO, Mark Pritchett, said.