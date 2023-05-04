2 killed in small plane crash offshore near Venice Fishing Pier, authorities say

The report came in at around 9:30 p.m.

VENICE, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a small plane crash offshore near the Venice Fishing Pier that left two people dead, Venice Fire Rescue reports.

Venice police and fire personnel responded at around 9:30 p.m. They say the crash happened about a half-mile from the pier.

The bodies of two men in their 50s to 60s were recovered, Venice Fire Rescue reports. At this time, investigators are working to learn more to determine if the small plane was taking off from or flying into Venice Municipal Airport.

Marine units are currently searching the water for any other possible victims. The Venice police captain believes there were more passengers on board.