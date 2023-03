Only one person was reportedly on board during the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIMS, Fla. — A plane crash left one person hurt Tuesday in Brevard County, according to multiple reports.

The plane went down in the area of Deering Parkway and U.S. 1 in Mims, WESH explains.

Only one person was on board, and they were reportedly airlifted to a regional trauma center following the crash.