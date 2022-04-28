Rex Troche to be sworn in as Sarasota's next chief of police

A ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Friday to officially swear in Troche.

SARASOTA, Fla. — There's a new chief of police being sworn in for the Sarasota Police Department, and they're a familiar face.

Rex Troche, who filled the role of interim chief since August, has been appointed to serve as the city's next chief of police, according to a news release. He will be the 13th police chief and the first Hispanic chief.

A ceremony held at 10 a.m. Friday will be when Troche is officially sworn in at the police department headquarters, located at 2099 Adams Lane.

"I am honored and humbled to lead the dedicated men and women of the Sarasota Police Department. I will continue to promote our community policing initiatives, focus on reducing gun violence and increase the visibility of our officers in the city," Troche said in a statement.

"I'm excited to move our agency forward by hiring the best and brightest officers who will reflect our community. I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to build trust, transparency, and lasting relationships with the citizens of the City of Sarasota."

But this selection of the next police chief didn't happen easily. City Manager Marlon Brown conducted an "extensive listening tour, engaging with dozens of community organizations, neighborhoods, advisory boards, elected officials and the city's two police unions to gather feedback" on things they'd like to see in the next chief.

Here's a breakdown of the survey responses:

23 percent - Leadership skills within the department

19 percent - Professional management skills

20 percent - Community involvement

11 percent - Focus on diversity and inclusion

10 percent - Communication skills

10 percent - Technical policing skills

"Interim Chief Troche has essentially been interviewing for the job every day for the past eight months, and during that time, as well as throughout his career with our organization, he has demonstrated he possesses the qualities of the kind of chief our community needs and desires," Brown said in a statement.

"It's my pleasure to appoint someone who has risen through the ranks of our organization to this position, and I know he will do an excellent job representing Sarasota."

The new chief of police isn't a stranger to the agency. Troche has served as either an officer or supervisor in all four agency divisions: patrol, professional standards criminal investigations and support services. He was promoted to the ranks of sergeant in 2013, lieutenant in 2017 and captain in 2020.

"Chief Troche understands that in times of crisis, we aren't judged solely by how many crimes are brought to justice — we are also judged by our commitment to this great city and the constitution that we've sworn to defend and to the values that we've pledged to protect," Mayor Erik Arroyo said in a statement. "This is why, as we continue to promote from within, our city presently boasts a record low in most crime statistics.

"Rex Troche's impressive record of leadership, professionalism and community involvement are a great asset to the department and to our citizens. We are truly blessed to have a servant of his caliber among us."