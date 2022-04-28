Tampa police work to support families affected by crimes through new program

Tampa Police are in the development phase of a victim advocacy program to help families dealing with the aftermath of crimes.

TAMPA, Fla. — After the crime scene tape is removed and the police vehicles clear the scene, it may look like things return to business as usual. But for the families now dealing with an unexpected tragedy, city leaders hope to do a better job of extending a helping hand.

The Tampa Police Department is working with the city of Tampa to get city dollars to support families affected by crime.

Through TPD's comprehensive Victim Advocate Program, Tampa can provide financial assistance to families affected by crimes to cover the costs of funeral services, relocation costs for cases of domestic violence, medical expenses, and wages lost. The money would be allocated from the state attorney general's office.

Assistance Chief Lee Bercaw explains that money is there and available. TPD would like to offer resources to help victims to receive state dollars.

The police department is also looking to provide resources to help the families in replacing important documents. These services would include writing letters, making phone calls, and accompanying them to the proper city buildings.

Additionally, TPD is working to provide counseling and crisis intervention for people and their significant others. Bercaw said this portion of the program is already budgeted for. The services would be rendered at the crime scene, hospital, police department, or the person's home as needed.

Police are also looking into ways to provide help to victims or witnesses of a crime who feel they may still be in danger.

The final proposed portion of the victim advocacy program includes a 4-day retreat for people affected by crimes at the Franciscan Center. The retreat is currently offered to first responders, providing psychiatrists, psychologists, peer support, and PTSD treatment professionals.

On Thursday, Tampa city councilors voted to meet in August to finalize and implement TPD's Victim Advocate Program. The city will also look into creating a victim's compensation fund as well as building a victims memorial.