Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy Detert dies

Nancy Detert was first elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020 before becoming vice chair.

SARASOTA, Florida — The Board of County Commissioners shared the sad news that their "dear friend and colleague" Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert died Wednesday.

Detert "passed away peacefully in her home," the county stated. Foul play is not suspected, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

"Our focus right now is on supporting Nancy’s family and ensuring the continuity of government," the Board said in a statement. "Details regarding forthcoming memorial services will be made public as information becomes available."

Detert was a former state Senator and was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016. She was re-elected in 2020. During her time with the County Commission, Detert also served as vice chair in 2017, chair in 2018, and was most recently serving as vice chair for 2023.

The acclaimed woman represented the commission in many boards and committees within the county including First Step of Sarasota, Airport Advisory Commission, Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization among many others.

Before being elected into the Sarasota County Commission, Detert served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1998 to 2006 and the Florida Senate from 2008 to 2016. Other public service includes the Sarasota County School Board from 1988 to 1992.

Detert was born in Chicago and moved to Florida in 1978 with her husband and three sons, according to her biography on the County's site.