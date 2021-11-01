x
Sarasota County

Sarasota health department cancels all of this week's appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Health leaders in Sarasota County say state officials have told them a supply of coronavirus vaccines would not be sent there this week.
Credit: Tom Stathin vía AP
FILE: Several people line up in Sarasota, Florida, on Thursday, December 31, 2020, after it was announced that COVID-19 vaccines were available for seniors 65 and older and health care workers.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Folks in Sarasota County set to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week will have to wait.

The county health department says it had to cancel all appointments the week of Jan. 11 because of a supply shortage. 

Local leaders say state officials told them the county wouldn't be getting a supply of the vaccine this week.

Around the same time the county announced it wouldn't be getting a shipment, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boasted on Twitter about how the state was prioritizing seniors "unlike many other states."

Based on vaccine trials, the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be given 21 days after the first shot. And, Moderna's 28 days later.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

