Sarasota health department cancels all of this week's appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Health leaders in Sarasota County say state officials have told them a supply of coronavirus vaccines would not be sent there this week.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Folks in Sarasota County set to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week will have to wait.

The county health department says it had to cancel all appointments the week of Jan. 11 because of a supply shortage.

Local leaders say state officials told them the county wouldn't be getting a supply of the vaccine this week.

Around the same time the county announced it wouldn't be getting a shipment, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boasted on Twitter about how the state was prioritizing seniors "unlike many other states."

Florida has prioritized Seniors First, unlike many other states. It’s simple – in our state, we believe a 74-year-old should receive their vaccine before a 22-year-old. pic.twitter.com/vzKYjR8Zxm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 11, 2021

Based on vaccine trials, the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be given 21 days after the first shot. And, Moderna's 28 days later.

