Sarasota health department cancels all of this week's appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Folks in Sarasota County set to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week will have to wait.
The county health department says it had to cancel all appointments the week of Jan. 11 because of a supply shortage.
Local leaders say state officials told them the county wouldn't be getting a supply of the vaccine this week.
Around the same time the county announced it wouldn't be getting a shipment, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boasted on Twitter about how the state was prioritizing seniors "unlike many other states."
Based on vaccine trials, the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be given 21 days after the first shot. And, Moderna's 28 days later.
