New oncology tower opens at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. — We are getting a sneak peek inside the newly completed oncology tower at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The state-of-the-art Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower opens on Nov. 15.

Hospital officials say the new tower is a game-changer for cancer patients, their families and caregivers in our community.

The eight-floor tower was designed with input from staff, patients and physicians with the goal of improving cancer care in the area.

"I really have been fortunate enough to see a lot of changes in care over the last six years," said Nancy Comingore, a cancer patient who has lived in Sarasota for 45 years.

Comingore has been in and out of the hospital dealing with ovarian cancer.

"I was diagnosed six years ago and I've had three recurrences and right now my fingers are crossed. I'm getting into a trial that starts next week so that's something I can have my care done here locally," she said.

For patients like Comingore, more change is one the way when it comes to the quality of health care available locally.

Cancer patients in Sarasota now have access to more treatment options as Sarasota Memorial opens the doors to the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute Oncology Tower.

The oncology tower features 56 private suites for patients and nine state-of-the-art operating rooms with new robotic capabilities including the da Vinci Robotic Surgical Systems.

"The center also provides integrative care services, offering an array of patient navigation based on cancer type, with counseling and support services unique to each patient, their diagnosis and their needs," according to a statement from the hospital.

"The Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute is committed to offering a full continuum of cancer care – from prevention, screening and diagnosis to treatment, clinical trials and lifetime follow-up, survivorship care and support," the hospital adds.

There is also an Education Center, Clinical Conference Centers, a Rooftop café with healthy and diverse menu options for patients, and a scenic view of Sarasota Bay.

"This is something that the community really deserves. We're gonna be able to offer pretty much any kind of treatment here in one location," said Dr. Richard Brown, Medical Director of the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute.

Hospital officials said the center was necessary after noticing that about 50-percent of individuals diagnosed at the hospital left the county for cancer care.

"We have fellowship-trained breast surgeons, fellowship-trained G.I. surgeons, urologists that specialize in oncology tumor sites, specific to what individuals want," said SMH-Sarasota Campus President Lorrie Liang.

While Comingore has been lucky to be treated locally so far in her cancer journey, the center is welcome news.

"I am also involved in a lot of trials and that's really helpful for people that have gone through several lines of treatment. That they know all that's available and it's available locally," Comingore said.

Last year, Sarasota Memorial opened a new radiation oncology center on University Parkway. It was the first phase of the Jellison Cancer Institute.