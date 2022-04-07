Sarasota police announce training with local NAACP chapter

According to police, recruits will have the opportunity to "broaden their horizons" by working with the organization.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department has announced a specialized training program for newly-recruited officers.

According to police, the new hires have the opportunity to "broaden their horizons" in understanding the community's expectations of enforcing laws by working with the Sarasota County chapter of the NAACP. The organization presented recruits with various topics, including community expectations of police conduct and community perspectives about incidents that have made national headlines.

"This type of training is essential for Sarasota Police officers in the 21st

Century," said Sarasota Police Interim Chief Rex Troche in a statement, in part. "This training assists with broadening an officer's understanding of our community on a local level because they are learning firsthand from leaders in the local chapter of the NAACP."