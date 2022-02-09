3 dead after car goes through fence, hits tree in Sarasota

Police say the driver lost control of the car at a roundabout.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police say three people are dead after a driver lost control in a roundabout overnight Sunday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the roundabout on Myrtle Street and Old Bradenton Road.

Officers say when the car approached the roundabout, the driver lost control for an unknown reason, sending the car over the roundabout and through a fence where it eventually hit a tree.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found one man and two women dead. It's believed that the three were friends visiting the area.

Police add that one woman was from Venice while the other man and woman were from Brevard County.

Officers believe speed was a factor, but are still awaiting toxicology reports, which could take several weeks, according to the department.