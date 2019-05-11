SARASOTA, Fla. — In the days after the assistant superintendent was fired because of an investigation into sexual harassment claims, Sarasota County school board members have been discussing what should happen to Superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden.

Bowden was mentioned in the third-party investigation report for his handling of complaints about assistant superintendent Jeff Maultsby. The report states Bowden's actions played a primary role in the district's failure to promptly and adequately address... claims of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, retaliation and threatening behavior.

Two school board members called for Bowden's resignation. Bowden announced Tuesday ahead of a special meeting that he will take a suspension with pay until the end of the year in exchange for:

The job of executive director of facilities starting in January 2020 running through June 2030.

He wants a ten-year contract with the protection of tenure at $180,000 salary per year.

Bowden also wants a $20,000 severance pay and $53,000 for personal attorney fees.

Bowden is expected to talk to the board about his proposal on Tuesday afternoon. 10News obtained the proposal sent to all five school board members on Tuesday.

School board member Bridget Ziegler thinks this is egregious, terrible and only focused on his own self-preservation, rather than the good of the school district.

Maultsby was fired Monday. The months-long investigation looked into Cheraina Boner's complaints about Maultsby, whom she worked for as an administrative assistant.

Bonner says she was sexually harassed by Maultsby and faced threats of retaliation when she reported the harassment to Bowden.

The school board could vote on Bowden's proposal today.

