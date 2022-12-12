Fate of Sarasota superintendent lies in School Board meeting on Tuesday

At Tuesday's meeting, the board members will either accept or deny Asplen's negotiated and pre-signed resignation letter.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The final vote on whether to release the superintendent from Sarasota County Public Schools is set for Tuesday evening.

Last week Dr. Brennan Asplen reached a separation deal with the school district. Some board members, including those recently elected, voted 4-1 to remove Asplen. They argued that he must go because of low test scores, the handling of new laws and transparency.

Asplen has said he was never given a chance to address the issues which have led to controversial debates over politics encroaching into the education system. At Tuesday's planned meeting, the board members will either accept or deny Asplen's negotiated and pre-signed resignation letter. If his fate is in fact sealed by the board members, Asplen stands to walk away with $170,000 in severance amongst other benefits along with an arrangement for his wife, who also works with the school district.

However, those in Asplen's corner are hoping for a last-minute change of heart as the public continues with an outpouring of support for the school board to halt their moves to remove him.

"Like can we just stop with the politics and let us use good, solid, sound, pedagogical research," on teacher, Gail Foreman, said.

"Being in the classroom is very difficult today, being in a school district is very difficult today," Foreman said. "Teaching used to be a great career, teaching now is nothing but a clog in the political wheel."

The concern many have ahead of the meeting's outcome is who would take over as the next superintendent if the board accepts Asplen's resignation.

"Who is going to want to come here? Foreman asked, rhetorically. "Who is going to work for Sarasota County schools as a superintendent that the board seems to want to micromanage?"

"I'm concerned that we are not going to be able to attract the talent that we need to run the school district, talent like Dr. Asplen," Lisa Schurr with Support Our Schools said.

The group, Support Our Schools, has planned a rally set for 5 p.m., Tuesday, in front of the school board on this matter.

In a press release, the group said, "The rally participants will be calling for greater transparency from the majority school board members Ziegler, Rose, Marinelli, and Enos."

"The community believes that the above-named board members have engaged in a naked partisan power grab in attempting to force Asplen out of office, despite a Highly Effective rating received during his evaluation on November 1, 2022."

In a statement, board chair Bridget Zeigler, said the "next steps are contingent upon the final action taken by the board."

If the board accepts Asplen's resignation, they'll either move to appoint an acting or interim Superintendent.

Here is part of the statement from the board below:

"If the board votes to accept the proposed resignation agreement, the board will need to take a follow-up action to either tap an "acting superintendent" who would bear the responsibilities of the Superintendent for a short amount of time (I.e. over winter break) and then the board could appoint an interim superintendent at the first board meeting in January.

Alternatively, the board may opt to immediately appoint an interim at the December 13th meeting. My personal preference would be the former, as it would allow for more planning and more transparency. Once we have an interim in place, the board will need to discuss and finalize when and how they would like to approach the next steps to identify candidates for our next Superintendent. If the board votes to terminate (with or without cause), the same steps would be required. The only difference is, if the motion is to terminate without cause, the Superintendent's contract requires a 30-day notice before his contract is terminated."

Tom Edwards, the only board member who voted in support of Asplen said he hoped the groundswell of public support for the superintendent would sway other board members to reconsider their position.

"I would be looking for a middle-ground opportunity to find a way to keep a beloved superintendent," Edwards said.

"Even if the board decides to try and find a way to mediate, I'm not so sure that Dr. Asplen would want to stay," he added. "That's a big leap for him to be able to forgive and forget and move on. But I know Dr. Asplen and that's the high caliber quality kind of individual that he is made up of."