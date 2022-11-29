Sarasota County School Board to allow superintendent to negotiate separation

This comes after Asplen announced on Monday that he would agree to step away from the school district.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools superintendent Brennan Asplen's future looks foggy after the School Board decided to not vote on whether or not to terminate him Tuesday night during a special meeting.

The school board instead made a motion to put the ball in Asplen's court in order to allow him to negotiate a separation from the district. This comes after Asplen announced on Monday that he would agree to step away from the school district following negotiations with the Sarasota School Board to resign.

In a statement, Asplen said that there is no longer an effective relationship between himself and the school board.

"I seek not to be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community," Asplen said in a statement Monday. "I want the Sarasota County School District to heal; I desire for our community to be at peace."