SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County commissioners voted down a resolution declaring the county a "Second Amendment Sanctuary."

Commissioner Christian Ziegler posted a copy of the resolution earlier this month on Facebook, wishing to call "Sarasota County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary in order to preserve for the people of, on, and in Sarasota County, their rights guaranteed by the Constitution."

He and Commissioner Alan Maio voted in support of the proposal, while commissioners Michael Moran, Nancy Detert and Charles Hines voted against it.

It failed 3-2.

The resolution itself cited the U.S. and Florida constitutions, including Supreme Court cases, as reasons for the proposal. Through it, it would "declare our rights, our freedom and our liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America."

The Constitution and its accompanying Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment, already provides for "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms."

Lake County, Florida, became the first in the state earlier in November to declare itself a "Second Amendment Sanctuary," with all four commissioners voting in favor.

